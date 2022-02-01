4.3 mln people in United States quit their jobs in December

A total of 4.3 million people in the U.S. quit their jobs in December, according to figures by the Labor Department released Tuesday.

The figure is approximately a 200,000 decline from November, the data showed.

Job openings rose slightly by 150,000 to reach 10.92 million in December, up from 10.77 million in November. The market expectation was for 10.3 million jobs to open up.

"In December, the number of hires decreased to 6.3 million. The hires rate was little changed at 4.2%," the Labor Department said in a statement.

The survey measures job vacancies by collecting data from employers about employment, job openings, hiring and separations.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, considers job openings as all positions that are open or not filled on the last business day of the month that the survey is done.



