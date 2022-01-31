Ryanair third-quarter net loss narrows on strong traffic

Low fares airline Ryanair reported a third-quarter net loss of 96 million euros (107 million US dollars) as Omicron severely damaged peak Christmas and New Year bookings and fares, the company said on Monday.



However, the loss was narrower than last year's loss of 321 million euros.



Revenue surged 331 per cent to 1.47 billion euros from the previous year's 0.34 billion euros.



Scheduled revenues increased 345 per cent to 0.79 billion euros as traffic recovered strongly.



The company said its third-quarter traffic rebounded strongly by 286 per cent to 31.1 million customers from 8.1 million customers last year.



Load Factor also improved 14 percentage points to 84 per cent from 70 per cent a year ago.



Looking ahead, Ryanair said its full year traffic forecast remains unchanged at 'just under' 100 million passengers, but due to Covid uncertainty the financial year's net loss guidance remains within a wider than normal range of 250 million euros to 450 million euros.



The company previously expected a 2022 financial year loss of between 100 million euros to 200 million euros.



