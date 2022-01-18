'5G' warning from US air carriers: 'It would be a disaster'

US air carriers American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, along with courier companies UPS and FedEx, sent a letter to aviation authorities that includes a "disaster" warning regarding the 5G services.

It was stated in the letter that the newest C-Band 5G technology might affect certain crucial airplane equipment, like the one that calculates the plane's distance to the ground.

This could affect 100,000 passengers leading to cancellations of more than 100 flights in a day, it was added.

Companies' managers warned the authorities that "the country's economy would come to a halt" in this case.

The warning letter was delivered to White House Director of the National Economic Council Brian Dees, Ministry of Transport Pete Buttigieg, Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Steve Dickson, and chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Jessica Rosenworcel.