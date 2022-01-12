U.S. consumer prices rose 7% in 2021, fastest pace since June 1982

U.S. consumer prices rose seven per cent over 2021, the government announced Wednesday, confirming the potency of the inflation wave that has troubled President Joe Biden as the economy recovered from the pandemic.

The consumer price index (CPI) in the 12 months to December rose at the fastest pace since June 1982, the Labor Department said, with housing, autos and energy among the biggest contributors.

However, month-on-month CPI growth slowed to 0.5 per cent from November, indicating the price increases may be nearing a peak.





