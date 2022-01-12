Tesla sells more than 70,000 vehicles in China in December

US electric car maker Tesla has broken into the Chinese market, according to figures published by the published by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on Tuesday.



According to the association, Tesla sold 70,847 vehicles in December alone, a record number since Tesla started its production in Shanghai back in 2019.



The numbers have jumped 300 per cent year-over-year and have increased 34 per cent from their tally in November.



According to the report, Tesla has sold a total of 473,078 vehicles, which includes cars exported.



Globally, the carmaker sold 936,000 units during the same period.



The Shanghai factory is capable of producing Model 3 and Model Y SUVs that get delivered in China and exported in countries like Germany and Japan and some other Asian countries.



Earlier this month, the company said that the plant has trumped Street estimates of quarterly deliveries, despite the global semiconductor shortage.



The company delivered a total of 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter alone, beating the estimates of 263,026 vehicles.



Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also claimed that the electric vehicle maker wil be able to hit a 50 per cent growth rate for several years after delivering 87 per cent more deliveries in 2021.



However, Tesla is neither the only player nor the biggest in the Chinese electric vehicle market as the top spots are hogged by BYD and Wuling.



The global electric vehicle surge has also swept over China as the country and Xpeng, Volkswagen, and Nio have also averaged more than 10,000 vehicles per month, showing massive growth in a year that has seen a 7 per cent drop in passenger vehicle sales.



