Turkish firm Dorce Prefabrik provides sustainable future through modular steel structures

Turkish construction company Dorce Prefabrik continues its activities with the awareness of a green world view, where socio-economic development will be fair, by using natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

The construction sector is one of the sectors where natural resources are used the most. In addition to high energy consumption, heavy machinery and equipment use fossil fuels.

For a sustainable world, Dorce continues to work towards becoming carbon neutral by protecting environmental conditions, using recyclable and renewable materials and minimizing energy consumption and waste generation.

With the UN's global principles and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the EU's Green Deal carbon neutral policy, the effect of the circular economy and technological developments via digitalization, the construction industry in developed countries is evolving into steel prefabricated modular structures.

Dorce embodies the transformation with the "ISO 14064 Carbon Footprint Declaration Certificate."

On July 14 last year, the EU approved the Carbon Border implementation, which was prepared with the aim of becoming the world's first carbon neutral continent in 2050.

Participating last year in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), which was held as a follow-up to the Paris Climate Agreement and the UN Climate Change Framework Agreement, the company once again demonstrated the importance and determination it attaches to this transformation.

The firm considers the concept of sustainability from every angle, continuing its activities with a structure that adopts the UN principles and the EU Green Deal targets.

Using Building Information Modeling (BIM) in design, the firm targets reducing its environmental footprint, a zero waste policy, a fully recyclable production structure, an employee-centered organizational structure, sensitivity to social problems, added value supporting social development in Turkiye and other countries where it is active, and developing modular structure projects by benefiting from developing technology, digitalization and research and development activities.

SUSTAINABLE MODULAR STEEL STRUCTURE SOLUTIONS

The "Workers Accommodation Camps" project, which started as an integrated worker accommodation facility for 4,000 people, was converted into a quarantine hospital by adapting to coronavirus pandemic conditions.

Umm Slal COVID-19 Quarantine Hospital, which currently has a bed capacity of 4,000, can be increased to an 8,000 bed capacity if needed.

As part of the emergency and preventive measures taken by the Qatari government against the pandemic, the four-story hospital buildings were completed in a short time with the method of recyclable prefabricated light steel structures.

After the 2003 earthquake in Bam, Iran, the company met the emergency accommodation needs of the earthquake victims with prefabricated modular solutions in a very short time.

The modular housing units, which can be dismantled, re-installed and easily transported, continue to serve as student dormitories throughout Iran.