TURKEYS UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AT 11.2% IN NOVEMBER

The rate of unemployment in Turkey was 11.2% in November 2021, same as in the month earlier, new data from the country's statistical office showed on Monday.

In November 2021, the number of unemployed people aged 15 and over rose slightly by 39,000 to nearly 3.77 million, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The labor force participation rate was 52.5% with a 0.4 percentage point increase while the number of employed people in Turkey increased by 228,000 to over 29.85 million, placing the employment rate at 46.6% with a 0.3 percentage point increase in November 2021.

"The youth unemployment rate (in November 2021) in the 15-24 age group was 22.3% with 1.7 percentage point increase compared to the previous month," TurkStat said.