Turkey posts 36.08% annual hike in consumer prices in 2021

Turkey posted a 36.08% annual hike in consumer prices in 2021, which is above expectations, the country's statistical authority said on Monday.

The figure went up from 21.31% in November, according to TurkStat.

On a monthly basis, the inflation increased by 13.58%, up from 3.51% of the November figure.

A group of economists projected an average 30.05% annual rise in consumer prices in December 2021, an Anadolu Agency survey found last week.

The economists had forecast monthly inflation for December to average at 8.54%, the survey revealed.

Meanwhile, releasing the Monetary and Exchange Rate Policy for 2022 on Wednesday, Turkey's Central Bank maintained the medium-term inflation target of 5%, saying the monetary policy will be designed to gradually reach this target.