News Economy Richest people of the world added more than 400 bln dollars to their worthies in 2021

Richest people of the world added more than 400 bln dollars to their worthies in 2021

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the 10 richest people of the world added 402 billion dollars to their already enormous fortunes in 2021. The biggest gainer was Elon Musk, who started the year with a net worth of 156 billion dollars and will end it with around 277 billion dollars.

DPA ECONOMY Published January 02,2022 Subscribe