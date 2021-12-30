China launches new communications satellite into space

China successfully sent a new communications technology experiment satellite into space early on Thursday.

A Long March-3B rocket took off with the satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China's southwestern Sichuan, state-run Xinhua News reported.

The satellite has entered its planned orbit, the report said.

The launch marked the 405th mission of China's Long March series of carrier rockets.

Along with multiple satellite launches, China has pursued a range of space projects in 2021.

China's first Mars exploration mission Tianwen-1 successfully landed on the planet this May.

It also launched its first space station core module Tianhe and cargo freighters Tianzhou-2 and Tianzhou-3.

China also carried out two crewed flights of the Shenzhou-12 and Shenzhou-13 spacecrafts, four extravehicular activities and a live class from the space station.