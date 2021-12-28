Turkey lifts ad ban on Twitter

Turkey on Tuesday lifted an advertising ban on Twitter after the company appointed a local representative earlier this year and fulfilled reporting obligations.

The decision by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) to remove the advertisement ban on Twitter Inc. (Periscope/Scope) was published in the Official Gazette.

In 2020 the BTK slapped multiple social media giants, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, with a penalty of 30 million Turkish liras ($3.8 million) each for their continued failure to hire local representatives.

The firm fulfilled the requirement to appoint a local representative in Turkey under a new social media law that took effect in October 2020.

Turkey asked social media platforms that are accessed more than 1 million times per day domestically to appoint local representatives.