Erdoğan hails news economic measures to tackle currency manipulation

Speaking about latest development during a live broadcast on A News, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his remarks:"New FX-protected Turkish lira deposits have reached TL 23.8 billion ($2.24 billion) as of today."

The president said that his government will take any other necessary steps to battle "unhealthy fluctuations in the value of foreign currencies."

"Our citizens now have two assurances: one from the Turkish Central Bank and the other from the Treasury," he said. "Therefore, there will be no loss for our citizens."

"God willing, stabilization in the value of foreign currencies against the Turkish lira will be realized soon," Erdoğan added.