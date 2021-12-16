Turkey to set free or discounted water tariffs as part of human right to water

Turkey will set free or discounted water tariffs as part of the human right to water, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Thursday.

With the decision taken by the authorized bodies of the municipalities, an upper limit has been set which is supposed not to exceed one-fifth of the monthly total usage per household.

The municipalities and affiliated authorities will determine free or discounted water tariffs as part of the human right to it.

The UN recognized "access to water and sanitation" as human rights, "reflecting the fundamental nature of these basics in every person's life," according to the UN Water.