 Contact Us
News Economy Russia fines Twitter 10 mln rbls for not deleting banned content

Russia fines Twitter 10 mln rbls for not deleting banned content

Reuters ECONOMY
Published December 16,2021
Subscribe
RUSSIA FINES TWITTER 10 MLN RBLS FOR NOT DELETING BANNED CONTENT

Russia is fining Twitter 10 million roubles ($136,173) for failing to delete content the government deems illegal, a Moscow court said on Thursday, the latest in a string of penalties against foreign technology firms.

Russia has slowed down the speed of Twitter since March as a punitive measure for posts containing child pornography, drug abuse information or calls for minors to commit suicide, communications regulator Roskomnadzor has said.

Twitter, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, denies allowing its platform to be used to promote illegal behaviour.