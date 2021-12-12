INDIAN PRIME MINISTERS TWITTER ACCOUNT BRIEFLY COMPROMISED

As TechCrunch reports, the Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was temporarily tried to be controlled on December 12th.

The intruder shared a tweet with a bogus claim saying that India adopted Bitcoin as legal tender, pointing users to a scam website that is fortunately broken right now. India is seen as a country that is against cryptocurrencies, so this post appears to be at odds with this policy too.

Prime Minister's office, on the other hand, did not comment too much about the incident. It was accepted by the office that the account was "briefly compromised" but it said that after contacting Twitter the account was "immediately secured". The social media platform said something similar to TechCrunch also.

It is not exactly known how the account was hijacked or who is responsible for it, but it is speculated that the attackers used a website flaw.

It should be noted that this was not a large-scale incident like the campaigns that defaced accounts of other figures like Joe Biden and Elon Musk.

We should not forget though that these kinds of breaches may cause general concern since it is expected that world leaders have stricter security measures, taking into account that Twitter offers a system that also protects further high-profile users against attacks.

So, while these measures are not perfect like we are witnessing from time to time, they theoretically minimize the chances of these kinds of incidents.