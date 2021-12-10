TURKEYS UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AT 11.2% IN OCTOBER

The rate of unemployment in Turkey was 11.2% in October, marking a 0.2 percentage point decrease from September, the latest official data revealed on Friday.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over fell by 75,000 to nearly 3.7 million, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

"The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 20.1% with a 0.8 percentage point decrease compared to the previous month," TurkStat said.

The labor force participation rate stood at 52% with a 0.1 percentage point increase.

The number of employed people in Turkey increased by 180,000 to over 29.6 million, placing the employment rate at 46.2% with a 0.2 percentage point increase.

"According to the distribution of employment by sector; 17% was employed in agriculture, 21.5% was employed in industry, 6.1% was employed in construction, and 55.4% was employed in services," it said.

In October, the number of agricultural employment increased by 33,000 people, while industry and services sectors added 58,000 and 211,000 jobs, respectively.

The rate of unregistered employment, which indicates the share in total employment of employment not affiliated with a social security provider, was 29.5% with a 2.3 percentage point fall compared to the same month of the previous year.