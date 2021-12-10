Turkey to launch Turksat 5B satellite on Dec. 19

Turkey's new telecommunication satellite Turksat 5B will be launched by the US aerospace company SpaceX on Dec. 19, the Turkish transport and infrastructure minister said on Friday.

The satellite, produced by Airbus, was transferred from France to the US on Nov. 29, Adil Karaismailoglu said during a news conference in the capital Ankara.

The new satellite, he said, will be the most powerful satellite of the country that will increase the band capacity and it can serve not only Turkey but also neighboring countries.

The satellite was produced with contribution from Turkey's domestic industry, Karaismailoğlu stated.

The satellite, which is expected to serve for 35 years, has the new generation electric-powered impulsion system, he added.