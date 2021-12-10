Istanbul summit kicks off with focus on green economy

The fifth edition of the Istanbul Economy Summit kicked off on Friday under the theme of "Green Economy."

During the day-long summit, a range of issues were discussed, including sustainable development, renewable energy, ecotourism and environment economy, autonomous systems, supply chains and digital agriculture.

İsmail Gülle, head of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly, said working toward a green economy is crucial so that we leave a better world for the future generations.

He stressed the need to develop environment-friendly policies that aim to utilize resources effectively and avoid wastage.

Gulle noted that the profit-driven goals of advanced economies were detrimental to the environment.

He added that China, the US and India are the top three countries in global carbon emission. Turkey's share is only 1%, he added.

He recalled that Turkey had signed the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change.

Kürşat Tüzmen, Turkey's former economy minister, said export and tourism are the most important fields for Turkey's economy, and that should be the country's main focus.

PANDEMIC

Firuz Bağlıkaya, the head of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies, said the pandemic, which is a historic event, has caused changes in the means of production and consumption.

He went on to say a shortage of resources and climate change has made the focus on green economy doubly important.

Annemarie Straathof, vice president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD), said the green transition has two priorities: equality of opportunity and digitalization.

She stressed carbon emission targets caused challenges arising from regulatory changes, demand changes and new technologies.

"There is an increasing awareness of climate change as a source of grace, but also opportunities for businesses and finance," she added.

Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov, Uzbekistan's innovative development minister, said countries should take lessons from global natural disasters.

Aleksa Becic, chair of the Montenegran parliament, said steps toward a green economy should be discussed across all platforms and relevant policies should be developed.