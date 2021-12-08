How life will change for Germans under the new coalition

After 16 years of the conservatives in charge, the new centre-left coalition taking power in Germany has a long wish list for the next four years.



Despite deep ideological divides and differing priorities, the three-way coalition - comprising the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats - has set its sights high for Europe's largest economy.



The fight against global warming hovers over all main areas. Germany is to move faster and make climate change integral to policy across government departments. Massive state funds will be set aside to make the economy greener, for example through more renewable energy and digitization.



But what does the coalition agreement actually mean for people's everyday lives - what will change for German citizens and other residents? Here's a summary:



CITIZENSHIP



Dual citizenship is to be possible for citizens with foreign roots. Currently, anyone applying for German citizenship is generally required to give up their other citizenship, while Germans who apply for a foreign citizenship automatically lose their German citizenship. In addition, the path to a German passport will be simplified, making it possible after only three years in some cases. Children born in Germany to foreign parents are to become German citizens at birth if the mother or father has lived legally in Germany for five years.



ASYLUM SEEKERS



Rejected asylum seekers who learn German, secure their livelihood through work and do not commit crimes will be given new opportunities to stay in Germany permanently. Well-integrated, tolerated young people are to be given the opportunity for a right to stay after three years in the country and up to the age of 27. Family reunification will be extended for refugees.



VOTERS



The voting age for national parliamentary elections is to be lowered from 18 to 16. Accompanied driving should also be possible from the age of 16 instead of 17. However, it remains the case that up to the age of 18, one may only drive together with an accompanying person of at least 30 years of age.

MINIMUM WAGE



Low earners will benefit from an increase in the minimum wage from currently 9.60 to 12 euros (10.8 to 13.5 dollars). "This means a wage increase for ten million citizens," promised chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz - although this planned rise is formally a matter for a special minimum wage commission.

ELECTRICITY COSTS



From 2023, a levy to promote green electricity will no longer be financed through electricity bills, but by the federal government. According to the comparison portal Verivox, this will save an average family around 177 euros a year. In addition, the parties plan a one-time subsidy to help cover increased heating costs in the short term.

FAMILIES

Families with children are to benefit from more day-care places and all-day schooling. A basic child allowance is intended to relieve the burden on families with lower incomes. The current child benefit, child supplement and possible benefits from the education and participation package and other benefits will be bundled into this child allowance. After the birth of a child, partners are to be released from work for a fortnight.



TENANTS



Tenants should no longer solely bear the additional costs of heating due to the higher CO2 price. The aim is to achieve a "fair division" of the costs with landlords. A brake on rental prices will be extended, limiting rent hikes after a move in areas with a tight housing market.



HOMEOWNERS



Homeowners must prepare themselves for higher costs. Those who build or renovate will soon have to comply with more ambitious energy standards. This means more insulation, possibly new windows and more heat generation with solar and biofuels. Solar panels on the roofs of new private buildings are to become the rule, but not mandatory. In addition, from 2025 onwards, only heating systems that use 65 per cent renewable energies, such as heat pumps, are to be installed.



CAR DRIVERS



Car drivers must assume that fuel prices will continue to rise: in 2022, the CO2 price will increase, making petrol and diesel more expensive. However, there is no faster increase in the CO2 price as demanded by the Greens. Car buyers should assume under the new government that only CO2-neutral vehicles will be allowed to be registered from the beginning of the 2030s.



PENSIONS



The state pension is to remain stable for now. In addition, more self-employed people are to be included in statutory pension insurance. Some of the money paid in is to be invested in the capital markets. Workers should be able to voluntarily pay part of their wages into a public fund for private supplementary insurance.



INTERNET USERS



The parties promise internet users anonymity on the net: they want as little monitoring and storage of communication data as possible. In future, those who conclude contracts online should be able to revoke them simply by clicking on a button. In addition, consumers should have the right to have defective products repaired. Products that are used for a long time should have a correspondingly long warranty.



CANNABIS USERS



The coalition plans to legalize cannabis sales for domestic use.