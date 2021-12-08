News Economy EU court rejects 300-mln euro Dyson vacuum compensation claim

The European Union's second-highest court rejected on Wednesday a compensation claim for millions of euros made by vacuum cleaner producers from the Dyson group in a long-running dispute about energy efficiency labels.



The European Commission did not "manifestly and gravely disregard" the limits of its discretion in law-making or make a grievous error in administration, the EU General Court found, according to an official press release from the Luxembourg-based court.



After years of legal wrangling, British manufacturer Dyson sued the EU executive branch for up to 300 million euros (337 million dollars) in 2019, alleging that its bagless vacuum cleaners had lost out due to the bloc's energy labelling system. More conventional bagged vacuums fared better under the tests, Dyson argued.



The year before, Dyson had successfully challenged the bloc's efficiency tests for vacuums, with an EU court annulling the rules on the grounds that they did not take into account actual conditions of use.



Vacuum cleaners were ranked in the EU according to energy consumption, based on tests carried out with empty dust bags.



But Dyson vacuum cleaners operate without a dust bag, and the company took issue with the fact that the tests do not take into account the increased use of energy by other brands as their dust bags fill up.



However, the EU General Court found that the EU executive branch was within its rights in setting up the energy labelling system as it did in 2013, even if the rules were ultimately annulled.



The commission had "demonstrated conduct that could be expected from an administrative authority exercising ordinary care and diligence," the judges found, according to the court press release.



The company's founder, James Dyson, lashed out at the EU's "innovation-crushing rules" in an opinion piece in the British newspaper The Telegraph on Wednesday.



"The label overstated the real-world performance of old-fashioned bagged vacuum cleaners, many of which were awarded green A-grade labels," Dyson, an outspoken supporter of Brexit, wrote before the General Court judgment was published.



This had harmed his company and consumers, he stressed.



Dyson now has just more than two months to appeal the ruling at the bloc's highest court, the European Court of Justice.







