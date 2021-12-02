Chip shortage causes car market to slump - recovery expected in 2022

The German Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (VDIK) has warned that the car market will slump considerably this year.



Slowed down by the lack of microchips and other parts, only 2.6 million new passenger cars are expected to be registered, the association announced on Thursday. That compares to the strong pre-crisis year 2019, when around 3.6 million new passenger cars were registered.



Hopes for a recovery have been frustrated by supply-chain issues, said VDIK President Reinhard Zirpel. "Customers wanted to buy more cars than the industry could produce," he said, particularly blaming an ongoing semi-conductor shortage.



In the new year, the VDIK expects the market to recover to about three million new passenger cars, an increase of 15 per cent. However, that depends on problems like delivery bottlenecks being resolved.



In contrast to the market as a whole, electric cars and plug-in hybrids are experiencing a boom, albeit less than expected, said Zirpel.



This year, the VDIK expects 340,000 newly registered battery cars and 320,000 hybrids. The total of 660,000 corresponds to an increase of 70 per cent compared with the previous year. However, the overall market share is still small at around one quarter. In the coming year, the VDIK expects about 850,000 new e-cars.



