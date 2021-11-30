 Contact Us
News Economy NASA postpones spacewalk, citing 'debris notification' for ISS

NASA postpones spacewalk, citing 'debris notification' for ISS

Reuters ECONOMY
Published November 30,2021
Subscribe
NASA POSTPONES SPACEWALK, CITING DEBRIS NOTIFICATION FOR ISS

NASA has indefinitely postponed a spacewalk planned for Tuesday by two astronauts outside the International Space Station, citing a "debris notification" for the orbiting research laboratory.

Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla had been due to venture outside the space station to replace a failed antenna, facing what NASA officials had said was a slightly elevated risk posed by debris left over from a Russian anti-satellite missile test weeks ago. It was not immediately clear whether the debris NASA referred to in its Twitter announcement of the delayed spacewalk was related to the missile test.