Bangladesh starts relocating Rohingya Muslims to Bay of Bengal island

Bangladesh is to start relocating Rohingya Muslims to the island of Bhasan Char in the Bay of Bengal to remove them from crowded mainland camps, officials said on Tuesday.



"We have taken all the preparations and around 2,000 Rohingyas will go," Md Mohsin, secretary of disaster management and relief, told dpa.



He said the government is planning to relocate around 80,000 Rohingyas to Bhasan Char by the end of March next year.



On Wednesday, the Rohingyas will be brought by bus from various camps in the Cox's Bazar to Chattogram, where they will stay overnight.



"On Thursday, the Rohingyas will arrive to Bhasan Char by ship," Mohammed Moazzam Hossain, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner said.



Bangladesh's government has planned to relocate some 100,000 Rohingyas to the island with a view to easing the pressure on the overcrowded camps in Cox's Bazar, which is located near the Myanmar border.



Bangladesh is currently hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingyas in camps in Cox's Bazar, the world's largest refugee camp. Most of them fled to Bangladesh in late August 2017, when the Myanmar army and their local collaborators launched a brutal offensive against them.



The Bangladeshi government constructed housing and other facilities on the island to accommodate the Rohingyas in the face of severe criticisms from rights groups.



Although the United Nations was not involved in the Bhasan Char project, it signed an agreement with Bangladesh to provide humanitarian support in October.

