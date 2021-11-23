Amazon, Apple hit with 200 mn euro antitrust fine in Italy

 Contact Us
AFP ECONOMY
Published November 23,2021
Italy's competition watchdog imposed fines totaling 200 million euros ($225 million) fine on US tech giants Amazon and Apple on Tuesday for restrictions that penalized sellers of Apple and Beats products.

It ordered Apple to pay 134.5 million euros and Amazon 68.7 million euros over a deal which had "barred official and unofficial resellers of Apple and Beats products from using Amazon.it, allowing the sale of those products in that marketplace only to Amazon and to selected parties in a discriminatory manner".