Turkish airports welcome almost 16 mln passengers in October

Turkish airports saw around 15.7 million passengers in October, the country's air travel authority announced on Monday.

Almost 7.1 million passengers took domestic flights last month, and nearly 8.6 million took international flights, the State Airports Authority General Directorate said in a statement.

Turkey 's airports served 158,512 planes including overflights in October, including 76,458 on domestic routes and 58,953 on international routes.

The directorate also said that cargo traffic last month stood at 356,712 tons.

Istanbul Airport welcomed more than 4.3 million passengers on both international and domestic routes and served 30,872 airplanes in October.

In January-October, the number of passengers through Turkey's airports, including transit passengers, was 107.1 million.

Plane traffic, including overflights, surpassed 1.2 million in the first 10 months of this year, while air cargo traffic climbed over 2.8 million tons.