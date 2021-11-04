Turkish pharmaceutical company Abdi Ibrahim says Green transition is not burden for firms

The green transformation process is an incredible opportunity for all companies in Turkey rather than a burden, the leading Turkish pharmaceutical firm Abdi Ibrahim said on Thursday.

"We are already working on initiatives and university-industry collaborations to reduce our carbon emissions across our operations and value chains and invest in energy and water efficiency measures by using renewable electricity since the beginning of 2020," the company said in a statement.

Abdi Ibrahim is the first Turkish pharma company which aims to be carbon neutral by 2030.

The firm said it will continue investing in research and development of greener packaging materials, as well as more sustainable production and distribution practices in line with its goal.

"If we truly hope to enact meaningful and sustainable change, we certainly believe that it is a shared responsibility that must be embraced collectively around the world.

"With this ethos in mind, we will keep sharing the details about our continued climate efforts and ongoing projects in line with international stakeholders at COP26," it said.