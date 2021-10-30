News Economy French leader Macron accuses Britain of lack of credibility on Brexit amid fishing row

In an interview to the Financial Times, French President Emmanuel Macron said: "The credibility of the United Kingdom was at stake over the dispute in what will be seen as a reference to the handling of post-Brexit fishing licences."

AFP ECONOMY Published October 30,2021