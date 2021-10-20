Android 12 update started to arrive for some devices

Eight months later since Google first announced its new operating system, Android 12 started to roll out for some devices.

Android has made the announcement through its Twitter account.

#Android12 delivers an effortless experience. New features and updates make it easier to kick-start gaming, extend screenshots and move memories and data between phones. pic.twitter.com/GUvrF9EuLa — Android (@Android) October 19, 2021

FIRST, GOOGLE PIXEL

As usual, new system will initially be available for the Google Pixel series smartphones. Following that, the update is planned to roll out for devices of other manufacturers like Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola and OnePlus too.

One of the things that stand out the most in Android 12 is the redesign of the user interface, which is named as Material You by the company.

The system can now identify the colors and textures used in the wallpaper of the device, then it changes the aspect of the icons and the interface to make them all look similar and harmonious. In addition to this, the widgets also receives a new design.

Another strong point of the Android 12 is that it introduces important updates to the security and privacy of the system, as well as the possibility of playing a game while it is still being downloaded.

AVAILABILITY

Users of Pixel 5, Pixel 5A, Pixel 4, Pixel 4A, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3A devices will be getting the update from today on. It is possible to check the availability of the update from the System Updates option within the settings menu of the device.

As for the other brands' smartphones, they will likely be getting the Android 12 towards the end of the year. It should also be noted that Android 12.1 version is estimated to introduce some changes that are especially developed for foldable phones.