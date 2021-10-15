Bitcoin price hits $60K, first time in 6 months

Price of Bitcoin hit $60,000 on Friday for the first time in six months.

Bitcoin , the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, climbed to $60,361 at 9.55 a.m. EDT (1355 GMT), according to official data.

The last time Bitcoin saw its price at $60,000 level was April 18.

The total value of the crypto market stood just above $2.43 trillion with Bitcoin dominating with a 46.4% share, according to latest data by digital asset price-tracking website CoinMarketCap.

Cryptocurrencies lost more than half of their values between April and July in a major market selloff.

Price of Bitcoin dove to as low as $29,340 on July 20, but it has started to recover in the following three months.