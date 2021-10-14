News Economy Homeless man handed life sentence for 1983 cold case murder

Anthony Kemp -- a homeless man -- pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 15 and a half years at the Old Bailey on Thursday. Kemp was 21 when he attacked Christopher Ainscough with a marble ashtray after they met on a night out in December 1983.

