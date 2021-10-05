Facebook blames ‘faulty’ configuration changes for global outage

Facebook announced on early Tuesday that the global outage was caused by "faulty" configuration changes on the backbone routers and that there was no evidence that user data was compromised.

"Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centres caused issues that interrupted this communication," Santosh Janardhan, the company's vice president of infrastructure, said in a blog post.

"We apologise to all those affected, and we're working to understand more about what happened today so we can continue to make our infrastructure more resilient," Janardhan added.

On Monday, Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp services all went down in a global outage for almost six hours.