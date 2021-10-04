German car makers more pessimistic about current market

Confidence within the German car industry has taken a hit after a brief spell of optimism in the summer.



Munich's Ifo Institute said on Monday that it had measured a decline in confidence for the second month in a row in September.



The institute's confidence index now stands at 13.2 points, a decline of 18.8 points on August, and 39.7 less than in July.



"Current figures show that the automotive industry is the sector most affected by supply bottlenecks with components," said Oliver Falck from the institute.



There was some good news on exports, but even here the institute warns that there may be trouble ahead in a vital market for the German car industry.



"There's uncertainty in China due to the crisis surrounding the property developer Evergrande," Falk said, "and that is a further cause for depression among German car makers."

