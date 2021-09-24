TURKISH SCIENTISTS MEDICAL DEVICE SYSTEM OBTAINS PATENT IN US

Developed by a Turkish scientist and business person, a medical device system for treating aneurysms has been granted patent in the US.

The device called Robotic Embolisation Device and System was developed by Raşit Dinç , the chairman of Turkish healthcare firm INVAMED-RD GLOBAL.

The company conducts research and development activities in various medical fields, including brain and nerve diseases, general surgery operations, gastroenterological diseases, urology, otolaryngology, algology, orthopedics, ophthalmology, nephrology, neurology, and cardiovascular diseases, according to a press release by the firm.

Dinc produces medical device systems and treatment methods contributing to the global healthcare system.

Employed in 70 countries, the medical device system injects a vascular adhesive, which is absorbed by the body over time and used for closing the main saphenous vein.

The system was developed for a controlled embolization process especially in arterial and venous embolization operations. It was designed to be used for purposes such as stopping the progression of aneurysm and eliminating arteriovenous malformations, the statement said.

The system used in the intravascular embolization process helps to keep this vein out of the circulatory system by stopping the blood flow in the damaged vein for treating the vascular diseases based on circulatory disorders, which can be seen even in young people today.

The vascular adhesive, via minimally invasive injection, closes the defective vein physically and ensures the immediate rerouting of blood from other healthy veins in the leg.

This treatment, which is performed locally without the need for a regional nerve block or large-volume anesthesia, prevents time and financial losses for patients who can return to their daily routines without the need for any painkillers or disturbing external compression materials.

Dinc said in the press release that his firm continues to work and make investments for providing its products to patients in 70 countries.

"Now, we are updating and manufacturing our product, patented by the US Patent and Trademark Office, with a brand new technology," he added.