Amazon plans to hire 125,000 employees across US

Amazon announced Tuesday it plans to hire 125,000 full- and part-time employees in hundreds of different cities and towns across the US.

The positions include placement in fulfillment and transportation with an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour, and up to $22.50 per hour in some locations, the e-commerce firm said.

Full-time employees will receive benefits of an additional $3.50 per hour, as well as health, vision, dental insurance, and 401(k) with 50% company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and Amazon paying full college tuition as part of its $1.2 billion investment.

Some of the 18 states with most roles include California, Florida, New York and Texas.

In Arizona alone, it will provide 7,500 employment opportunities, the company said in a separate statement.

Amazon's latest hiring spree comes on top of the 40,000 corporate and technology jobs it announced on Sept. 1 when it offered programming opportunities to help both current and future employees.

The company said it opened over 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations in the US this year, and it will open over 100 more buildings this month.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Amazon said it has hired over 450,000 people in the US, adding one-in-10 hourly employees who have been with the company six months or longer have been promoted.



