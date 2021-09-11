Google is bringing dark mode for desktop Search page

Google is rolling out long-awaited dark mode feature for the Search page on desktop.

This change was first spotted back in December. But right now dark mode is becoming official and, according to the update from a Google product support manager, it will be available for all users "over the next few weeks."

To be able to activate this mode that brings a darker tone for the page, users need to enter first of all to the Settings section of the page. Then they should be heading to Search Settings and Appearances respectively, selecting "dark" mode in this page. There will be another option available in this section too, named "device default", which will alter the theme depending on the settings of the device.

9to5Google also notes that there are some users who noticed a sun icon too that they can toggle it on or off as they want, without needing to go to the settings. However we should say that it is not certain if that option is an official part of the update or some another test.

It should also be noted that, even though the feature is beggining to roll out now, we can wait a few more days, maybe weeks, before everyone is able to reach the new settings.