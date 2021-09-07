Taiwan exports show bigger rise than expected in August

Taiwan 's exports rose more than expected in August, figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Tuesday.



Exports increased 26.9 per cent year-on-year in August, after a 34.7-per-cent rise in July. Economists had forecast shipment to grow 23.6 per cent.



Exports of parts of electronic product, information, communication and audio-video products, base metals and articles of base metal, plastics and rubber and articles thereof, and machinery increased in August.



Imports advanced to 46.3 per cent annually in August, following a 41.0-per-cent rise in the previous month, while the rate was expected to slow to 29.4 per cent.



The trade surplus totaled 3.476 billion dollars in August, which was below the expected level of 6.7 billion dollars.

