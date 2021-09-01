Semiconductor shortage shuts down Ford Fiesta production in Germany

Ford is to shut down assembly of its Fiesta model at its plant in the German city of Cologne, in response to a shortage of semiconductors, the company said on Wednesday.
The shutdown is to begin on Thursday and last at least two weeks.
The door modules are lacking as the manufacturers are not receiving semiconductors from their source in Malaysia. The same problem hit the company last week, with work resumed for just two days this week.
The Cologne plant employs some 5,000 workers in assembling the Fiesta model, out of a total of 15,000 employed at the plant.
Germany's automotive sector has been hit repeatedly by the semiconductor shortages.