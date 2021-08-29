Bangladesh, WHO ink deal for 100M COVID-19 vaccine doses

Bangladesh has signed an agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO) to get 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines under the global COVAX Facility, the nation's top health official said Sunday.

"We are determined to allocate vaccines for every citizen of our country," Zahid Maleque, the health and family welfare minister, told a public rally.

He added that the government has also inked a deal with China to buy 75 million vaccine jabs.

The crowded South Asian delta nation of 165 million people has so far registered over 26,000 fatalities and nearly 1.5 million cases of the virus. However, over 1.4 million people have recovered from the disease.

In a nationwide inoculation campaign, over 26 million vaccine shots have been given to date, including first and second doses.