Turkish companies intend to invest in IT sector in Bangladesh - envoy

Turkish companies can benefit from investing in Bangladesh's information and communications technology (ICT) sectors with the potential to further expand bilateral trade and investment between the two countries, Turkey's ambassador to Bangladesh said Wednesday.

Mustafa Osman Turan made the remarks during a virtual meeting between the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and the Turkish Embassy in Bangladesh.

"Turkish companies could benefit from investing in the IT/ITES sector of Bangladesh, including high-tech parks," a news statement from BASIS quoted Turan as saying.

During the meeting, BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir briefed about the current tax holiday in the ICT sector in Bangladesh until 2024. He added that Bangladesh has a trained workforce of more than one million, so Turkey's investment in this sector will be beneficial for both countries.

Turan further said that Turkey and Bangladesh could work together in the ICT sector, and his office is working to build a successful business relationship between businesspeople of the two countries.

"We will extend all possible support to BASIS so that Bangladeshi IT companies can do business in the Turkish market easily," he was also quoted in the release as saying.

BASIS Senior Vice President Farhana A. Rahman, said: "Europe is our primary market for the export of ICT products and services. Turkey can play a vital role in expanding our business in the European market."

Bangladesh and Turkey are both working with official visits, with the goal of enhancing ties and overall trade relations between the two countries to $2 billion from the current level of around $1 billion.