Turkish finance minister meets with Chinese investors

Stressing the strong economic ties between the two countries, Turkey's finance and treasury minister on Wednesday met with Chinese investors from various sectors.

"We discussed our reform program, trade in local currencies, high-tech investments, (and China's) Belt and Road Initiative," Lütfi Elvan wrote on Twitter after the videoconference.

Turkey will use economic diplomacy in the most effective way to promote economic growth led by the real sector, Elvan pledged.

The meeting was hosted by Liu Shaobin, China's ambassador to Ankara, said a ministry statement.

Noting that more than 1,100 Chinese companies currently operate in Turkey, Elvan hailed the growing interest in Turkey by Chinese investors, especially technology companies.

Turkey places great importance on being in close contact with Chinese firms, he added.

"Now is the time to further expand investments, create new opportunities and even further develop our cooperation in other countries," said Elvan.