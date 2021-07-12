News Economy Israel expands Gaza fishing zone again, relaxes cross-border trade

Israel has once more extended the fishing zone along the coast of the Gaza Strip - from 9 nautical miles (about 17 kilometres) to 12 nautical miles (about 22 kilometres) - and said it would allow more imports into the Palestinian territory.



The decisions were taken "in light of the recent security calm" that has held since a bloody 11-day war in May between the Israelis and the Hamas militant group, which rules Gaza.



Thirteen were killed in Israel and 255 in Gaza, according to official figures from both sides.



Egypt eventually brokered a ceasefire that took effect on May 21. Negotiations for a longer-term calm and prisoner exchange continue in Cairo, according to media reports.



COGAT, a branch of Israel's Defence Ministry, also said on Monday that the import of medical equipment, fishing accessories and raw materials for the industrial and textile sectors would once again be allowed. Agricultural and textile exports from the Gaza Strip to Israel will be permitted as well.



The measures go into effect on Monday and are "conditional upon the continued preservation of security stability," COGAT said.



On June 25, Israel increased the fishing zone from 6 to 9 nautical miles. In May, the zone had been closed off completely for a time.



Fishing is an important source of food and an economic driver for residents of the Gaza Strip, where some 2 million people live in often poor conditions in the coastal area.



Israel had tightened an economic blockade of the Gaza Strip in 2007, which is now also enforced by Egypt. Both countries justify the measure on security grounds. Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union.











