TURKISH CENTRAL BANKS RESERVES CLIMB TO $92B IN MAY

The Turkish Central Bank's reserves amounted to $92 billion at the end of May, according to data released on Monday.
Total reserve assets saw a monthly increase of 4.6%, according to the bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report.
Foreign currency reserves-in convertible foreign currencies-totaled $46.5 billion, up 2.3% on a monthly basis.
The bank's gold reserves-including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold swapped-swelled 7.4% from April to reach $43.9 billion.
The bank's reserves also posted an increase from $90.9 billion at the end of May 2020.