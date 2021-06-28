TURKISH CENTRAL BANKS RESERVES CLIMB TO $92B IN MAY

Turkish Central Bank's reserves climb to $92B in May

The Turkish Central Bank's reserves amounted to $92 billion at the end of May, according to data released on Monday.

Total reserve assets saw a monthly increase of 4.6%, according to the bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report.

Foreign currency reserves-in convertible foreign currencies-totaled $46.5 billion, up 2.3% on a monthly basis.

The bank's gold reserves-including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold swapped-swelled 7.4% from April to reach $43.9 billion.

The bank's reserves also posted an increase from $90.9 billion at the end of May 2020.