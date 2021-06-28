 Contact Us
News Economy Burberry says chief executive to step down

Burberry says chief executive to step down

AFP ECONOMY
Published June 28,2021
Subscribe
BURBERRY SAYS CHIEF EXECUTIVE TO STEP DOWN
British luxury fashion house Burberry on Monday said its chief executive Marco Gobbetti will depart the group at the end of the year and return to Italy.

It comes a month after the pandemic-hit group announced a strong sales recovery.

"The board and I are naturally disappointed by Marco's decision but we understand and fully respect his desire to return to Italy after nearly 20 years abroad," chairman Gerry Murphy said in a statement.

Gobbetti will leave after nearly five years in the role.

"With Burberry re-energised and firmly set on a path to strong growth, I feel that now is the right time for me to step down," Gobbetti added in the statement.