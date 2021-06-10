News Economy EP threatens to sue EU executive over rule of law inaction

EP threatens to sue EU executive over rule of law inaction

DPA ECONOMY Published June 10,2021 Subscribe

The European Parliament has taken a first step towards taking the European Commission to court for an alleged failure to make use of a new mechanism tying EU funds to compliance with rule of law.



The rule of law tool was introduced last year amid growing concern about democratic backsliding in states like Hungary and Poland. Funds for a country can be withheld if there are violations of certain standards, such as the undermining of judicial independence.



The 27 EU leaders agreed that the mechanism should only be used once the European Court of Justice (ECJ) had ruled on its legality - both Poland and Hungary challenged the tool before the union's highest court.



But in a new resolution - passed by a comfortable majority on Thursday - the parliament prepares a lawsuit against the commission for a failure to act on the matter.



They argue that the rules have been in place as of January 1, and that the commission should have implemented them. The parliamentarians claim that EU leaders' deal to only apply the new rules after the ECJ had decided on the matter carries no legal effect.



Within two weeks, parliament chief David Sassoli is instructed to remind the commission of its duty to act. The commission then has two months to respond, after which the parliament can take the executive to court within another two months.



Whether the parliament will follow through with the threats remains to be seen. The commission has said that it will propose new guidelines on the matter next week - something some EU lawmakers view as sufficient action.





