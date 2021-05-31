Turkish foreign minister to virtually attend NATO meeting

Turkey's foreign minister is set to virtually attend a NATO foreign ministers' meeting on Tuesday.

"Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will participate, via video teleconference in the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting that will be held on June 1, 2021," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

The ministry further said the foreign ministers are "expected to exchange views on the preparations for the 2021 Leaders' Summit, as well as NATO 2030 Reflection Process, which is aimed at strengthening the Alliance's political role."

"They are also expected to assess the developments related to the security of the Euro-Atlantic region and other issues on NATO's agenda," the statement added.