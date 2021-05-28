UN Development Programme backing sustainable tourism in Turkey

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and a leading Turkish travel and leisure agency, Jolly, have launched a joint project to promote sustainable tourism in Turkey.

As part of "Mirasım Türkiye" campaign launched two years ago, the project will focus on raising awareness about sustainable tourism, child-friendly tourism and importance of cultural heritage.

Mirasım Türkiye campaign aims to preserve the rich heritage of Turkey and pass it on to future generations.

"We have set out on a long-term journey with Jolly," Mustafa Ali Yurdupak, Inclusive and Sustainable Growth Portfolio Manager (PPI) at the UNDP, said at a launch meeting in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya on Thursday.

Yurdupak underlined the importance of acting with an environmentally sensitive tourism approach to preserve the country's valuable heritage.

"I believe that we can create a wide-ranging awareness in Turkey with various activities that we will carry out by adopting sustainable tourism principles and achieving the SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals]," Yurdupak stressed.

The UNDP sees the project as just the beginning, leading to much deeper collaborations, he noted.

Citing global figures, Yurdupak pointed out that tourism generates 10% of the world's GDP and employment for one person in 10.

"Minimizing the costs of tourism on our society, environment, and our cultural and natural heritage and maximizing the contribution of this sector to the local economy are our priorities in the context of sustainable tourism," he underlined.

Mete Vardar, the chairman of Jolly, said the company has been working to promote Turkey's rich cultural heritage for 30 years.

"There is a lot to do to preserve the natural and cultural values for future generations," the chairman said.

Mert Vardar, the CEO of Jolly, said the company has made significant investments in the last three years to promote the natural, historical and cultural values of Turkey and contribute to regional employment.

"Now we are even more excited. We are starting a cooperation with UNDP Turkey to raise awareness about sustainable tourism, and being responsible tourists," he said.

The CEO stressed the campaign will reach 250,000 children through trainings and workshops.

Marketing director of Jolly, Yasemin Develioğlu, said the project will educate children about the rich history, culture and biological wealth of Turkey.

The primary direct beneficiaries of this project will be children and their families as well as women-owned/run tourism businesses and travel agencies, according to the UNDP.

Focusing on children and increasing their awareness about sustainable tourism will change the family's views on sustainability issues and ultimately the whole society will be positively affected, the UN body suggested.