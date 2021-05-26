Turkish firm CTech exports locally-made satellite products to EU countries

The export was made as part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between CTech and Thales Alenia Space in the field of satellite communication systems, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency.

CTech has completed the delivery of the products that will be used by Thales Alenia Space for a third country's satellite.

CTech has operated in the defense, aerospace, telecommunication and cybersecurity markets since 2005, with experience in the design of communication systems and radiofrequency (RF) equipment.

The company, which became a subsidiary of Turkish Aerospace Industries in 2018, is also responsible for the tracking, telemetry and command subsystem for the TURKSAT 6A program.

Thales Alenia Space is a global name in the field of satellite communications systems, having 32 years of experience in the design and production of RF equipment and communications systems, with over 4,000 units delivered for 600 satellites.