Turkish firm sells dry cabinets to global defense giants

Turkish firm EMT Electronics is selling dry cabinets, which protect goods against humidity and extreme temperatures, to 48 of the world's top defense companies, its CEO said.

Mehmet Can Küçük, who has been leading the firm working on security technologies for three decades, said: "Lockheed Martin -- manufacturers of the F-35 jets -- NASA, Siemens, Bosch, Vestel and Arcelik were also our globally known customers."

The cabinets dubbed X-Treme have been sold to nearly 60 countries, he said, adding that they can store hard disks and computer chips.

"We provide services in the field of cyber security and computer forensics for law enforcement," he said.

He went on to say that by catering to the needs of the industry in the dry cabinet sector, they were able to make inroads into other sectors as well.

Küçük said the police and gendarmerie in Turkey are using their products for crime scene investigation and fingerprint examination.