TURKEYS BORSA ISTANBUL LOOKING UP AT WEEKLY OPEN

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul looking up at weekly open

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened the week at 1,449.84 points on Monday, rising 0.59% or 8.51 points from the previous close.

At Friday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.95% at 1,441.33 points, with a daily trading volume of 26.8 billion liras ($3.26 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 8.2700 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday, from 8.2350 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 10.0600, versus 10.0070, while one British pound traded for 11.6600 Turkish liras, up from 11.5360 at the last week's close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $68.98 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).