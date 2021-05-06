 Contact Us
Turkey exports to EU countries in April more than double

Anadolu Agency ECONOMY
Published May 06,2021
Turkey's exports to EU countries in April rose 128.4% to $7.18 billion on a yearly basis.

Turkey's exports were up by 33.1% to $68.75 billion in the first four months of 2021, up from $51.64 billion in the same period last year, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency from the Turkish Exporters' Assembly.

In the four-month period, the country's exports to EU member states rose 35% to $26.86 billion, year-on-year.

EU countries continued to be the largest market for Turkey's automotive exports.

In April, the country's automotive sector exported products worth $1.67 billion to EU countries, while apparel sector exports totaled $947.7 million, chemical sector exports $881.6 million, electric/electronic sector exports $581.4 million, and iron/non-iron metals sector exports $536.6 million.

Germany was the top destination for Turkey's exports in April. with $1.52 billion, up by 90.8% on a yearly basis.

GERMANY'S SHARE OF TURKEY'S EXPORTS 9.22%

In the first four months of 2021, Turkey's exports to Germany totaled $5.73 billion, a 9.22% share of total exports.

Turkey's exports to Italy rose 119% to $823.96 million, and to Spain were up 157% to $745.5 million, up 224% to France to $737.34 million, and up 114% to the Netherlands to $562.76 million, year-on-year in April.